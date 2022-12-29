EPS flays Stalin for delay in giving work order to weavers for scheme

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the Tamil Nadu government that the weavers’ community has been paralysed due to the unsatiated regime that thrive on “corruption, commission and collection” and its mismanagement in issuing work order to manufacture dhoti-saree for the government free dhoti and saree schemes on time. He further said the weavers received poor quality cotton bales to weave the dhoti and sarees that would be distributed as part of Pongal gift hampers.

There were complaints from the weavers’ societies that work orders were issued to weave sarees and dhotis in October month as against the practice of giving the order in July month, while the cotton bales, that too of poor quality, were distributed in the last week of November and first week of December. Hitherto, the bales distributed in the month of August to the weavers, said EPS in a statement.

The wavers were unable to weave due to the substandard cotton bales supplied to them. Nearly 90% of the weavers and their societies have returned the bales to the government and made it clear that they can supply quality dhoti and saree only if they were supplied with quality bales, he further said.

“The present scenario creates a serious doubt whether the people will receive free dhoti and saree for this Pongal festival,” said EPS and continued that this “Octopus” government has led former CM MGR’s dream project to deteriorate.

The “incompetent” government is not only denying the free dhoti and sarees to the poor families this Pongal festival, but also taking away employment opportunities from the weavers, he said and added this issue came following the close heels of issue over exclusion of sugarcane from Pongal package.

After the AIADMK party flagged the issue and sustained its efforts to question the government, it reversed its decision and included sugarcane in the gift hamper for the Pongal festival, said ESP.

Recollecting Chief Minister M K Stalin’s demand when he was the opposition party leader that the government should give Rs 5,000, EPS demanded Stalin government to fulfil the demand and enhance the cash price from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 to the beneficiaries of Pongal gift hamper.