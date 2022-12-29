4 TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy for alleged poaching

CHENNAI: Four Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan navy for alleged poaching. The trawlers were identified as Pandian, Sakthivel, Thiruselvan and Sakthivel.

The fishermen hail from Mayiladuthurai district. They started fishing from Nagapattinam's Kodiyakarai on Tuesday. They were apprehended by the Lankan navy for 'trespassing into Lankan waters'.

Subsequently, the four were arrested and taken to Kankesanthurai harbour for further inquiry.