TN launches 'The Nilgiri Tahr' Project to conserve the state animal

CHENNAI: The state environment, climate change and forest department has issued orders for setting up 'The Nilgiri Tahr' project to conserve the species, which is the state animal of Tamil Nadu. This is the first such initiative taken in the country to conserve the species.

According to a statement issued by Supriya Sahu, secretary to the department, the project will be implemented at a cost of Rs. 25.14 Crore, which will be used during a period of 5 years from 2022 to 2027.

"There are several references to the Nilgiri Tahr in 2,000-year-old Tamil Sangam literature. Two of the five great epics of the Sangam period - Silappatikaram and Civaka Chintamani - include descriptions of the Nilgiri Tahr and its habitat, " she said.

The project will follow a multi-pronged strategy including synchronized surveys to estimate numbers of Nilgiri Tahr individuals through the use Radio Telemetry including Radio collaring and others.

The project will also have a major component to restore the fragmented habitats of the Tahr. Restoration of shola grasslands which is the major habitat for the animal will be taken up as a priority activity, government order said.

The order also highlighted that October 7th every year shall be celebrated as the Nilgiri Tahr day to enhance awareness about the need for conservation of Nilgiri Tahr.

"Nilgiri Tahr locally known as "Varaiaadu" has been classified as a critically endangered species in the IUCN red list of threatened species and is protected under schedule-I of the Wildlife (protection) Act of India, 1972. It is estimated that there are 3,122 Nilgiri Tahr as per an World Wide Fund for Nature Report 2015. Nilgiri Tahr is endemic to Western Ghats which are internationally recognized as a region of immense global importance due to its incredible Bio-diversity. Nilgiri Tahr used to inhabit a large portion of Western Ghats, but it is now restricted to a few fragmented pockets due to severe habitat loss, biotic pressure, invasive and exotic species and adverse impact of climate change," she added.

The statement assured that the project aims to restore the original habitat of Nilgiri Tahr and also attempt to re-introduce the species in some of those areas where they originally lived.