Rs 1 lakh stolen from AIADMK leader during meeting

CHENNAI: An AIADMK leader claimed that Rs 1 lakh was stolen from him during a consultative meeting at the party headquarters yesterday.

Uchimakali, a local AIADMK leader from Thenkasi's Kadayam, visited Chennai to attend the meeting held with the party office-bearers and legislators. He said someone had took away Rs 1 lakh from his pocket.

Uchimakali lodged a complaint with the Royapettah police. Police registered a case. The cops are investigating the CCTV footages installed at the head office.