Tonnes of sand in Vallimalai govt school playground to be probed into

According to the FIR registered by Melpadi police based on a complaint from M Balaji (42), younger brother of the victim Nageswaran who committed suicide due to mental stress he experienced after lodging a complaint with the Melpadi police on December 3 against G Krishnan, a nearby land owner. Krishnan along with his sons and Perumalkuppam village panchayat president Koteeswaran brought an earthmover and destroyed a panchayat water tap and five banana trees. Krishnan destroyed them, as he wanted a path to his land. The complaint was signed by the villagers.