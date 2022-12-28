Passengers who returned from China are being monitored: Ma Su

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said that they are monitoring three international passengers who returned to Madurai from China via Colombo, two of them, a woman and her six-year-old daughter tested positive for Covid at the Madurai International Airport on Tuesday.

Addressing the media in Saidapet, he said, "Tamil Nadu has been advised to conduct 100 per cent RT-PCR test for passengers returning from five countries that includes China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Three passengers from China arrived in Madurai via Colombo on Tuesday and an RT-PCR test was conducted on the same day. Two of them, a 36-year-old woman and her child were found to be infected. They have been isolated at home. An official has been appointed to monitor them."

He added, "Moreover, the man who dropped the three passengers at home is on his way to Chennai in a car and he has been back to Srivilliputhur. We have also asked him to take steps to get an RT-PCR test done. Samples of those who tested positive have been brought to Chennai and their samples will be tested at the State Public Health Laboratory for whole genomic sequencing. The results will be available in 4 or 5 days."