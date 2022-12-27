Stalin asks PM to conduct all central recruitment exams in Tamil

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct all central recruitment exams in Tamil and give priority to people of Tamil Nadu in appointment to government of India offices and all central PSUs.

Drawing the attention of the union government to the annual report of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for 2011-22 indicating that only 4.5% of the total 28,081 qualified persons selected by SSC were from the southern region, Stalin asked the PM to urgently initiate necessary steps to facilitate the conduct of all exams by all union recruitment agencies in Tamil, which would be helpful for the aspirants from Tamil Nadu for recruitment in offices of the union government and central PSUs and railways situation in Tamil Nadu.

Urging the PM to accord priority to people from Tamil Nadu during appointment in Government of India offices and Central situated in Tamil Nadu for better public interface in service delivery and also to ensure regional representation, Stalin also asked Modi to give priority to Act Apprentices belonging to Tamil Nadu to ensure regional representation for railway establishments located in Tamil Nadu and for the selection to direct recruitment under 20% reservation to improve the employment opportunities for the native Tamils.

Pointing out that most of the persons selected for the posts of Goods Guard, Junior Account Assistant Cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Senior Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk and Station Master through Railway Recruitment Board in southern region do not belong to Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said that it causes huge disappointment among the unemployed youth and also causes lot of concern among socio political circles.

Cautioning that the skewed recruitment pattern is bound to have implications that are to be avoided, the CM, in his demi official letter to the PM, said that citizen Centric Administration, the sine qua non of good governance, requires free interface with public and only persons with familiarity in local language and culture fulfill it.

Tamil Nadu has more Human Resources with comparatively higher knowledge and skill set both in technical and academic areas and they can be utilized well, he added.