Special trains announced for festive season: check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has announced four special fare special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during the festive season.

Train no 06021 Tambaram – Tirunelveli Pongal Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 21.00 hrs on 12th January 2023 (Thursday) and reach Tirunelveli Jn at 09.00 hrs the next day.

Train no 06022 Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Pongal Special Fare Specials will leave Tirunelveli at 13.00 hrs on 13th January 2023 (Friday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 03.20 hrs the next day.

Train no 06041 Tambaram – Nagercoil Superfast Pongal Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 19.30 hrs on 13th January 2023 (Friday) and reach Nagercoil at 07.10 hrs the next day.

Train No.06042 Nagercoil - Tambaram Pongal Special Fare Special will leave Nagercoil at 17.10 hrs on 16th January 2023 (Monday) and reach Tambaram at 07.30 hrs the next day.

Train no 06044 Kochuveli – Tambaram Special Fare Special will leave Kochuveli Jn at 11.40 hrs on 17th January 2023 (Tuesday) and reach Tambaram at 06.20 hrs the next day (1 Service).

Train no 06044 Tambaram – Kochuveli Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 10.30 hrs on 18th January 2023 and reach Kochuveli at 03.20 hrs the next day (1 Service).

Train no 06046 Ernakulam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Pongal Special Far Special will leave Ernakulam Jn at 23.20 hrs on 12th January 2023 (Thursday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.30 hrs the next day (1 Service).

Train no 06045 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Ernakulam Jn Pongal Special Fare Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 14.50 hrs on 13th January 2023 (Friday) and reach Ernakulam Jn at 03.10 hrs the next day (1 Service).

Train no 06057 Tambaram – Tirunelveli Pongal Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 22.30 hrs on 16th January 2023 (Monday) and reach Tirunelveli at 09.00 hrs the next day.

Train no 06058 Tirunelveli - Tambaram Pongal Special Fare Special will leave Tiruneveli at 22.30 hrs on 17th January 2023 (Tuesday) and reach Tambaram at 09.20 hrs the next day.

Advance reservation for the above Pongal Special Fare Specials will be notified in due course, a statement issued by SR said.