'Issue prospectus to admit candidates who have completed BE'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) to issue the admission prospectus for admitting candidates who have completed BE through lateral entry for the three-year LLB degree course.

Justice CV Karthikeyan passed the orders on disposing of a batch of petitions. The petitioners sought direction to include the pattern of the qualifying examination SSLC + Diploma/ITI + Under Graduation to apply for the three-year LLB Hons and LLB (affiliated law colleges) degree course for the academic year 2022-23.

C Gomathi, one of the petitioners submitted that after completing the polytechnic diploma, she joined an engineering degree course in lateral entry mode but she is not in a position to apply for the LLB course.

"Though the pattern of SSLC + Diploma/ITI Under Graduation is eligible to apply for three years LLB Hons and LLB degree courses for the academic year 2022-23, it was not added in the prospectus. Therefore, I would be penalized and will lose the opportunity to apply for three-year LLB Hons and LLB degree courses in the present academic year 2022-2023," Gomathi submitted through her counsel S Revathy Dhamodharan.

Recording the submissions, the judge held that the respondent in its prospectus may also incorporate in the future years, that any candidate who had completed their 10th standard and the three-year diploma/polytechnic and then complete their B.E., through lateral entry, would also be eligible for the three-year regular course of law.