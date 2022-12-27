DMK popularising its schemes for women on social media
CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has resorted to social media campaigns to promote women welfare schemes, particularly the free travel for women in government buses in cities and towns.
The campaign aims at reaching out to the youth and countering the opposition parties’ campaigns against the state government, according to senior party leaders. They said it was a prelude to the online campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and set a momentum.
More such videos with strong political messages would hit the virtual world in the months to come. It would also put an end to the misinformation campaign of the fascist forces, they added.
Deputy general secretary of the party and MP Kanimozhi, party’s IT Wing leader and Mannargudi MLA TRB Rajaa and several senior leaders shared the video, capturing the essence of some of the schemes designed and executed for the upliftment of the women in the state.
Apart from this, the 27 second video with hashtag “Thalai nimirntha Thamizhagam,” also highlight the Dravidian Model government’s schemes such as Pudhumai Penn (modern women) - Rs 1,000 monthly aid scheme for college going girl students - that took the state to the number one position in many fronts.
Within no time, the party functionaries who are active on social media and the D-stock amplified the video to reach out to the large section of the youngsters in the virtual world. The video release was to counter the opposition parties’ narrative that the ruling party had failed to fulfil its poll promises.
DMK sympathisers felt that the ruling party had failed to promote the welfare schemes for the women folk, who are the decisive force in electoral politics. Now, they have realised it and are giving much needed attention to claim credit for such a programme that would empower the women socially and economically.
