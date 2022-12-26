NIA takes 5 car blast suspects to their houses in Coimbatore
COIMBATORE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Monday took the five accused in the Coimbatore car blast case to their houses on the second day of investigation.
Of the nine arrested in the case, six by the Coimbatore city police and three by the central investigative agency, the NIA took B Feroz Khan (28), K Umar Farooq (35), M Mohammed Azaruddin (23), I Feroz Ismayil (27) and H Afsar Khan (28) to Anbu Nagar and Pullukadu areas. Earlier, they were taken to some other areas around Ukkadam on Sunday also.
Sources said that NIA is likely to take Umar Farooq to his native Ooty for an inquiry. The accused persons were taken to their houses to find out if there were any incriminating documents left. Their nine-day custody, granted by a special court in Poonamallee in Chennai will end on December 29.
The NIA, which took over the investigation into the October 23 car explosion near a temple in Coimbatore resulting in death of Jameesha Mubin (29), has intensified investigations to crack down the entire network of terror suspects.
