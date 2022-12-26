NIA takes 5 car blast suspects to their houses in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Monday took the five accused in the Coimbatore car blast case to their houses on the second day of investigation.

Of the nine arrested in the case, six by the Coimbatore city police and three by the central investigative agency, the NIA took B Feroz Khan (28), K Umar Farooq (35), M Mohammed Azaruddin (23), I Feroz Ismayil (27) and H Afsar Khan (28) to Anbu Nagar and Pullukadu areas. Earlier, they were taken to some other areas around Ukkadam on Sunday also.