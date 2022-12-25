XBB variant remains dominant in State, no cases of BF.7

CHENNAI: Even as safety measures over the increasing cases of BF.7 variant of Omicron has led to a surge of COVID-19 in China, Japan, Hong Kong and other countries, the XBB variant remains dominant in TN. And the BF.7 variant cases have not yet been reported in the State.

Officials of the State Health Department say that sub-lineage of various variants of Omicron have been reported since the third wave, but BF.7 has not been found in any case currently.

Out of about 8,000 passengers arriving from foreign locations in TN, over 160 samples were tested at the international airports as part of the mandatory 2% random RT-PCR testing protocol.

“The XBB variant is dominant in over 75% of the samples tested. Other variants are BA.2 or BA.5 and even Delta. The BF.7 variant is not of much concern so far to the State,” said P Sampath, joint director, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand are mandatorily tested. Health minister Ma Subramanian said, “We haven’t received official communication from the Union Health Ministry. But we took the initiative to test all passengers from the specified countries. Even if they’re taking connecting flights, passengers from these countries will be tested,” he clarified.

Subramanian reiterated on the use of masks, sanitisers and social distancing. “These guidelines were always in place. It doesn’t matter if it’s mandatory or not, it’s safe to wear a mask,” he said. “If there are cases in clusters, we’ll do genomic sequencing at the State Public Health Laboratory.”

