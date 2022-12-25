Make jobs of temporary teachers permanent: Vaiko

CHENNAI: Pointing out 12,000 temporary teachers working on a consolidated pay, MDMK leader Vaiko has urged the state government to make them permanent teachers.

In his statement, Vaiko said that the temporary teachers are urging the government to provide permanent teachers for several years.

"To help the teachers, who come from economically weaker families fighting poverty, Dravida Model government under chief minister MK Stalin should consider their demands, " he added. He also requested the government to give permanent jobs to the teachers as Pongal gift. In a separate statement, the senior leader expressed his christmas wishes.