FM Nirmala Sitharaman chairs MGR varsity convocation

Of the various degrees conferred, Doctor of Science, Post Doctoral, Doctoral, Post Graduate, Under Graduate Degrees and Diplomas under the faculties of Medical, Dental, Ayush, Nursing, Pharmacy, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy and Allied Health Science courses were given.

A total of 7,276 medical candidates, 1,893 dental candidates, 1,519 Ayush candidates and 18,932 candidates from other courses were given the degrees.

In a welcome gesture Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated graduate Neela who got her PhD in Nursing whose husband is a driver who encouraged her to do pursue education.

It was an overwhelmingly happy moment for the 50 year old Neela who has just done with her 12th convocation ceremony.

When she stepped into dais to get her PhG in Nursing Certificate from Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman she shared she said minister that her husband who is driver made her to study. Reacting to this Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated her with a smiling face shakes hands with her and immediately rushed near to the mic and recalled the contribution of the auto driver in empowering her wife, an usual practice when the degrees are conferred.