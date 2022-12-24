5 cows electrocuted after stepping on live wire in farmland

CHENGALPATTU: As many as 5 cows were electrocuted in Chengalpattu after they unknowingly stepped on a live wire on Saturday.

The animals belonged to milk vendors Maari, Mahendran, Venkatesan and Vinayagam who are residents of Paalayur in Madhuranthagam.

According to the police, the cows were grazing in the same neighbourhood on Saturday when they touched a live wire that had snapped and fallen on the ground. “They were electrocuted one after another as all cows began to run helter-skelter in a state of panic,” police said.

Officials from the police and revenue departments, along with a veterinary team, took the bodies for post-mortem.

The owners of the cattle said, “Electrocutions are becoming frequent here, as powerlines in the farmlands are always hanging low and in danger of snapping anytime. We request authorities to compensate us for the loss of cattle.”