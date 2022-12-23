Revenue department reclaims 25 acres of encroached govt land

CHENGALPATTU: A group of revenue department officials on Thursday reclaimed agricultural land belonging to the state government at a village in Chengalpattu that was encroached by miscreants for several years.

A group of miscreants had been encroaching on 25 acres of government-owned land in Meleripakkam village that falls under the Alappakkam panchayat near Chengalpattu. Despite being served several notices for evacuation over the years they refused to do so and went on to construct six houses and also undertook farming on the land.

On Thursday, more than 30 revenue department officials went to the spot with two earthmovers along with more than 100 policemen and demolished the houses and reclaimed the agricultural lands.

Officials said the value of the reclaimed land, which had been occupied for over 20 years, is worth Rs 90 crore and the government has plans of building a police training school on that land soon. The entire demolition process was carried out with heavy police security deployed in the area.