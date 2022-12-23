Intense spell predicted for 13 districts of TN on Dec 25 & 26

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is likely to experience another spell of monsoon rains due to the depression over the south Bay of Bengal, which is 540 km from Chennai.

The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) predicted heavy rain for 13 districts of Tamil Nadu on December 25 and 26 and showers to occur over coastal districts including Chennai and neighboring districts for the next 48 hours.

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards and lay centered on Friday, which is about 370 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 480 km east of Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) and 540 km east-southeast of Chennai. It is likely to move slowly west-southwestwards towards Comorin area across Sri Lanka in the next 48 hours.

“The system formed over the sea is likely to bring intense spell for at least 21 districts - Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari. These districts will receive heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity on Sunday and Monday,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC.

Also, north coastal and interior districts of TN including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Cuddalore are likely to get light to moderate rain till Monday.

In addition, Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services issued high wave warning as high waves in the range of 2.5 – 3.4 meters along the coast of northern Tamil Nadu from Point Calimer to Pulicat. Current speeds vary between 50- 115 cm/sec.

K Srikanth, a weather blogger said, “Under the influence of the depression over Bay of Bengal, rains over coastal areas expected to resume in 36 hours to 48 hours. And heavy rain is expected over southern parts of TN on Christmas.”