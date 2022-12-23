4,576 people tested for Covid in 24 hrs across State

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 8 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Total number of cases of Covid-19 reached 35,94,341. Test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% for the State, after 4,576 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

The highest TPR of 0.7% was reported in Tiruchy, Kanniyakumari and Chengalpattu. TN’s active cases stood at 43 with Chennai recording the highest with 13 cases.