4,576 people tested for Covid in 24 hrs across State

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 8 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Total number of cases of Covid-19 reached 35,94,341. Test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% for the State, after 4,576 people were tested in the last 24 hours.
The highest TPR of 0.7% was reported in Tiruchy, Kanniyakumari and Chengalpattu. TN’s active cases stood at 43 with Chennai recording the highest with 13 cases.
A new case each was reported in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, The Nilgiris, Tiruvallur and Tirunelveli. Total recoveries reached 35,56,249 in TN. With no more Covid-related fatalities, the death toll stood at 38,049.
