13 including 3 DMK councillors booked in Sasikala Pushpa attack case

CHENNAI: 13 people, including 3 DMK councillors, are booked by cops in the Sasikala Pushpa attack case.

Sasikala Pushpa is serving as BJP state unit's vice president. She hit back at Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan for the latter's verbal attack against TN BJP president Annamalai in a Christmas celebration meeting held by the BJP day before yesterday.

While she had left for Nagercoil after the meet, miscreants came in motorcycles and two autorickshaws and pelted stones at Sasikala's residence in Post and Telegram Colony in Thoothukudi.

Since the attack came after Sasikala Pushpa's remark against Geetha Jeevan, the attack is apparently a retaliation.

The case was booked by the Sipcot police and Thoothukudi Deputy Superintendent of Police Sathyaraj has been probing the incident.