Transport dept sanctions ₹420 cr to replace 1,000 old buses in TN

CHENNAI: The state transport corporations sanctioned Rs 420 cr for the procurement of 1,000 new buses, which will replace over aged buses.

As per the order, as of September 30, the total fleet strength of Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings is 20,257.

The average age of buses in 7.65 years.

Out of total fleet, 9,253 buses, accounting for 46 per cent are overaged buses as per the norms fixed by the government and it should be replace with new buses.

"The chairman office, transport department has also state that the approximate cost for procurement of new custom built BS-VI diesel buses (chassis+body) without ITS components is Rs 42 lakh. Total estimated cost for 1,000 buses is Rs. 420 Crore," the order added.

Of the 1,000 new buses, 60 per cent buses will be used as town buses while remaining buses will be used as moufsil buses.

It may be noted that an announcement made by the Chief Minister at the state assembly in October said that 'an amount of Rs. 500 Crore has been sanctioned for procurement of 1,000 new buses and refurbishment of 1,000 old buses for the financial year 2022-2023.'