MHC feat: 1 bench, 2 judges, 6,500 cases cleared in 57 days

The bench used to come prepared for the hearings and an average of 180 cases were listed before it on a daily basis. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had recently expressed concern that the total number of pending cases in courts is inching towards the five-crore mark.

The Supreme Court had disposed of 29,109 cases till October 31 this year and the 25 high courts had disposed of 14,94,201 cases till September 30, the government had told Parliament last week.

The lower courts, which have the maximum pending cases, had settled 1,76,24,307 cases till September 30, it had said.