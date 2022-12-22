File response to appeal filed by RSS for holding rallies: HC to state

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state government and police to file their responses in a writ appeal preferred by RSS to set aside the order of a single judge allowing the rallies with a condition asking the saffron movement to conduct the processions only within the closed premises.

The bench of Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Satyanarayana Prasad passed the direction on hearing a writ appeal preferred by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The appellant organization submitted that they had the plan to conduct processions at 44 places but the court allowed them to conduct the rallies only at 38 places.

"The court first allowed us to conduct the rally as per representation submitted before the police. Later, the single judge asked us to proceed with the rallies only within closed premises/grounds having compound walls. It was against our prayer and therefore, we canceled the rallies as the direction was against our wish, " the petitioner's counsel argued.

The RSS further informed the court that they have made a fresh representation to the police to grant permission to conduct the processions from January 23 to January 29. "Since October, police have been permitting hundreds of rallies and agitations but not to RSS, " the appellant argued.

However, the police said that they did not deny permission to hold the rallies and it was only the RSS that canceled the rallies despite the permission of the court.

Recording the submissions, the judges adjourned the matter to January 5 with a direction to the TN government and police to respond to the appeal.