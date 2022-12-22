DMK MP & Minorities commission vice chairman Masthan passes away

CHENNAI: Former DMK MP and Vice Chairman, State Minorities Commission Dr Masthan breathed his last on Thursday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the demise of Masthan.

In a condolence message posted on his official Twitter handle, Stalin expressed shock at the sudden demise of former Rajya Sabha MP and Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission vice chairman Dr Masthan and offered his deep condolences.

Describing Masthan as a party foot soldier who had a special love and respect for him, the CM recalled Masthan's exemplary performance as the secretary of the DMK minorities wing and said that he was unmatched in hosting Iftar parties.

"I have lost a field worker who strived not only for the welfare of minorities, but everyone," Stalin said.

Recalling his meeting with Masthan a few days ago when the latter had visited to invite for his son's betrothal, the CM said the demise of Masthan, who is a humanist and sincere party worker engaged in social service, was an irreparable loss.