'Will release property details of all from Stalin to DMK MLAs in Apr'

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday said the BJP will release the property details of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Ministers, their ‘benamis’ and relatives in April, next year.

Speaking at a party function in Tirupur, Annamalai said that rather than him, it would be befitting if people themselves ask the DMK functionaries to furnish their property details. “I am confident that people will ask for it,” he said.

Alleging that the wealth of the Chief Minister, his family members, Ministers, benamis and their relatives has crossed Rs 2 lakh crore, Annamalai said a separate list of property details will be released for all, from Chief Minister to MLAs in the DMK.

“They oppose NEET as they own medical colleges. A Minister owns a port in Indonesia. A watch worn by the son-in law of Chief Minister was worth Rs 14 crore. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, people going to vote will be asked to choose between two lakh crore and the BJP party,” he said.

Stating that the DMK was demanding closure of Tasmac shops while in opposition, Annamalai said the property list to be released by him will have details on the liquor manufacturing units owned by TR Baalu and their total worth. “Almost 60 per cent of liquor is supplied from distilleries owned by DMK functionaries,” he said.