Total Covid recoveries cross 35.56 lakh in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 6 new cases on Wednesday. Total number of cases reached 35,94,328.
Chennai and Kanniyakumari recorded 2 cases each. Chengalpattu and Coimbatore had 1 case respectively. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.2% after 3,781 samples were tested on Tuesday.
The highest TPR was recorded in Chengalpattu with 0.9%, Kanniyakumari 0.7%, Coimbatore and Dindigul 0.6% each, and Chennai 0.3%. As many as 8 patients were discharged across the State on Wednesday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,56,234.
