Stalin wishes Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on his 50th b'day

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wished Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy a happy 50th birthday on Wednesday.
"Hearty Greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Thiru. @ysjagan on his 50th Birthday," Stalin wrote on his official Twitter account. Wishing you peace, good health, and happiness always on this special day."
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android