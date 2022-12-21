TamilNadu

Stalin wishes Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on his 50th b'day

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy; Stalin
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy; StalinFile
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wished Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy a happy 50th birthday on Wednesday. 

"Hearty Greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Thiru. @ysjagan on his 50th Birthday," Stalin wrote on his official Twitter account. Wishing you peace, good health, and happiness always on this special day."

