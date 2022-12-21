Special fare special train to operate: Check details

CHENNAI: Central Railway has notified the operation of special fare special trains between Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kanniyakumari Sector to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 01461 Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus – Kanniyakumari will leave Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus at 15.30 hrs on 22nd December, 2022 (Thursday) and reach Kanniyakumari Jn at 23.20 hrs, the next day.

Train No. 01462 Kanniyakumari – Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus will leave Kanniyakumari Jn at 14.15 hrs on 24th December, 2022 (Saturday) and reach Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus at 23.00 hrs, the next day

Advance reservation for the above special fare trains comprising two AC Two Tier Coaches, two - AC Three Tier Coaches, 10 Sleeper Class Coaches, four General Second Class Coaches and two General Second Class (Divyangjan Friendly) coaches will open at 08.00 hrs on 22nd December from Southern Railway End, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.