‘Namma Ooru Palli’ a hit; will ensure transparency: Minister

TIRUCHY: ‘Namma Ooru Palli’ (school foundation) scheme has become a hit among the masses and the state is keen on ensuring transparency in its fund transactions and each benefactor is being issued receipt for his or her contribution, said Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after a samuthaya valaikaapu (community baby shower event), the Minister said, as many as 2,950 registered for the programme.

Among them, 400 mothers were invited for the event on Wednesday and were distributed with welfare assistances and other items would be given to them in a couple of days.

Informing that 1.80 lakh dropouts were identified last year, he said all of them were re-admitted in schools. “The dropout rate surged due to COVID 19 pandemic.

But, hereafter the number of school dropouts will be controlled. At the same time, a study will be conducted to find out the groups vulnerable to drop out and their issues will be sorted out,” the Minister assured.

The Minister pointed out that the School Foundation initiative has become a hit among the people and the Chief Minister has given adequate funds for the scheme.

On the inauguration day itself, a fund of Rs 50 crore was received and the government was keen on ensuring transparency in the fund transactions and each benefactor has been issued proper receipt for their contribution,” Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said.

Namma School Foundation was introduced to offer a chance to the alumni to give back something to their alma mater, he added.