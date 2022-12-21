Greening projects in TN to be carried out at ₹920 cr

CHENNAI: State forest minister M Mathiventhan said that projects to preserve bio-diversity and greening in Tamil Nadu will be carried out at Rs. 920 Crore.

During a review meeting, held on Wednesday, the minister added that the funds have been received from Japan.

"Also, funds to the tune of Rs. 281.14 Crore will be provided by NABARD to restore degraded forest areas in the state. Using funds, tree saplings will be planted, " he said in the meeting.

He added that a new botanical garden will come up near Chennai at Rs.300 crore.

The forest department also has taken measures to appoint 1,162 uniformed workers for the department and start a sniffer wing for the forest department.