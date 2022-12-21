Chance of heavy rain in 6 districts of Tamil Nadu on Dec 25: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) on Wednesday said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Tamil Nadu on December 25.

According to a statement issued by RMC, "Deep depression prevailing over Southwest Bay of Bengal today (21-12-2022) and adjoining areas, is likely to move northwestward and strengthen as a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. After that, it will move in a west-southwest direction and may move towards the Kanyakumari sea region through Sri Lanka."

"Due to this, from December 21 to 23, light to moderate rains is likely to occur in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions. On December 24, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal."

"On December 25, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at many places in South Tamil Nadu districts and a few places in North Tamil Nadu districts, Puducherry and Karaikal. Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram districts to receive heavy rainfall."

"As for Chennai is concerned, the sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. Light rain may occur at a few places in the city. The maximum temperature will be around 29-30 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 23 degree Celsius."

Warning to Fishermen:

Fishermen are advised not to go to these areas on the below days:

On December 21 and 22: Cyclonic winds with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph with occasional gusts of 60 kmph are likely to occur in the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lankan coastal areas.

On December 23 and 24: Cyclonic winds of 45 to 55 kmph with occasional gusts of 65 kmph are likely to occur over South West Bay of Bengal and adjacent Sri Lankan coastal areas, Tamil Nadu coastal areas, Kanyakumari, and Gulf of Mannar.

On December 25: Cyclonic winds of 45 to 55 kmph with occasional gusts of 65 kmph are likely to occur over Southeast coastal areas, Kanyakumari, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining West Sri Lankan coastal areas. Cyclonic winds of 40 to 50 kmph with occasional gusts of 60 kmph are likely to occur over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining eastern Sri Lankan coasts.