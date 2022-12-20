Works for 10 new arts & science colleges begin

CHENNAI: As the admissions of female students to the State-owned Arts and Science colleges is expected to increase given the implementation of Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance to the female students, the Tamil Nadu government has initiated the construction of the proposed 10 new colleges in various districts.

With the State government already announcing that it would construct 10 new Arts and Science colleges in 10 districts, the authorities concerned have been asked to identify the required space for setting up high-class institutions.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that since the admissions have increased due to the financial assistance scheme for female students this academic year, the authorities had to accommodate the newly enrolled female students by increasing the seating capacity of the colleges this year.

However, the official said that since the State government expects more admissions next year, the works to construct Arts and Science Colleges have started. He said the colleges would be coming up in Trichy, Villupuram, Krishnagiri, Pudukottai, Erode, Karur, Tanjavur, Dindugal, Cuddalore, and Kancheepuram districts.

The State government has already allocated Rs 166 crore for the project, and the proposed government colleges will be on par with international standards.

According to the official, each college will have enough classrooms, high-tech labs, a playground, an auditorium, canteen facilities, administrative buildings, a botanical garden, and other amenities that would benefit the students.

“In addition, more classrooms will also be constructed in the existing government Arts and Science colleges to accommodate more students in the future. Apart from setting up extra classrooms, auditoriums and playgrounds will also be expanded as per the requirement,” he added.

According to the official, the state government has also allocated Rs 200 crore to improve infrastructure facilities in the existing Arts and Science colleges across the State.