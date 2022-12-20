TamilNadu

Retd HC Judge Raja Elango, advocate Kannadasan nominated for SHRC

The meeting was held in the chamber of Assembly Speaker M Appavu at the state secretariat this morning.
CHENNAI: The state government on Tuesday nominated two members for the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC). Names of retired High Court Judge Raja Elango and advocate V Kannadasan were recommended as members of the SHRC at a meeting of the selection committee chaired by chief minister M K Stalin. The meeting was held in the chamber of Assembly Speaker M Appavu at the state secretariat this morning.

