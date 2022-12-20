Retd HC Judge Raja Elango, advocate Kannadasan nominated for SHRC

CHENNAI: The state government on Tuesday nominated two members for the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC). Names of retired High Court Judge Raja Elango and advocate V Kannadasan were recommended as members of the SHRC at a meeting of the selection committee chaired by chief minister M K Stalin. The meeting was held in the chamber of Assembly Speaker M Appavu at the state secretariat this morning.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android