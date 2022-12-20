TamilNadu
Planning permission time extended by 2 years
A GO issued by the Housing and Urban Development department dated December 16 said considering the loss of construction period of two years due to Covid
CHENNAI: The State government has ordered extension of the planning permission by two years due to the impact of Covid-19.
A GO issued by the Housing and Urban Development department dated December 16 said considering the loss of construction period of two years due to Covid , the duration of planning of permission for the building for which the planning permission was accorded from April 1, 2014 to March 31, 2022 is extended for two more years.
