Mayor inspects ongoing park constructions and breakfast scheme

Following that, she went to Chennai Girls Urdu Primary School in Arthoon Road in the locality where the food was being provided.

Subsequently, Priya visited and inspected the work of toilets for women being constructed under the Nirbhaya scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 12 lakhs in the school premises.

In addition, staff attendance records were checked by the mayor after the bio-metric method was implemented in the city corporation schools.

Under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, development work is being carried out in Anna park at a total cost of Rs 2.1 crore.

During the inspection, the city mayor assured that immediate action would be taken based on the public's demand to set up a separate gymnasium for women in the park.

Later, she inspected the construction of a park under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project in Thangasalai, where a total of Rs 4.7 crore has been allocated for the project.

D Sneha, Deputy Commissioner, Education, M Sivaguru Prabhakaran (North zone), and Royapuram MLA IDream R Murthy accompanied the mayor during the inspection.