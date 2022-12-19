Mining ban within 1km of reserve forests rescinded

CHENNAI: Giving a push to mining activities in the state and increased environmental degradation, the state government has rescinded the prohibition of quarrying and mining activities within one kilometre radius of reserve forests.

As per a government order issued by Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, prohibition of mining, quarrying and crushing activities within one kilometre radial distance from the boundaries of Reserve Forests, instances have come to the notice of the government that many quarries within the 1km radial distance of reserve forests could not be operated.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held in June by the Commissioner of Geology and Mining with district officers in which most of the officials represented the need for amendment. Also, the Water Resources Department Minister also instructed to send proposals for rescinding the prohibition of quarrying and mining activity near reserve forests so as to protect the interest of lessees and to augment revenue to the government.

Based on this, an amendment has been made in Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, to substitute the expression “the National Parks, Wild Life Sanctuaries, Tiger Reserves and Elephant Corridors” in place of “the National Parks, Wild Life Sanctuaries, Tiger Reserves, Elephant Corridors and Reserve Forests.”