Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Q

Is it necessary that a state should have a language policy that denies its citizens the option of learning the language/s of his/her choice? I’m from Rajasthan, but born and brought up in Chennai. Though we and our textile business have always felt the warmth of Chennai’s sociability, our kids at school always get the jitters once the language debate gathers steam. While there’s nothing wrong in promoting one’s mother tongue, can hating another language and creating unrest over it be acceptable in this age of technology? — Aarya, Vepery