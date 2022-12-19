Karthikeya Sivasenapathy appointed NRI Tamils welfare chair

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday issued orders to appoint the president and members of the NRI Tamils Welfare Board. As per a statement issued by the state government, the chief minister has ordered the appointment of Karthikeya Sivasenapathy of Kangeyam in Tiruppur as the president of the Overseas Tamils Welfare Board.

Arumugam Parasuraman (Mauritius), Mohammed Faisal (London), Siddique Syed Meeran (UAE), Coldwell Velnambi (North America), G V Ram (Singapore), A Meeran (Mumbai) and advocate Pugalendi of Chennai have been non-government members of the board.

Secretary of the state public department and additional chief secretary of the home, finance and labour departments or a member nominated by them, special secretary of overseas Tamils affairs and managing director of overseas employment corporation would be the members (government) of the board.

The term of the president and members of the board would run for three years from the date of the issue of the government order. The board would be set up using an advance of Rs 5 crore of the state government to effectively implement the welfare schemes for Tamils living in other states and countries.

The government would allocate Rs 1.40 crore towards capital expenditure and Rs 3 crore for recurring expenditure besides administrative expenses besides implementation of welfare schemes, a statement issued by the government said.