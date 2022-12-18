New covid count 6 in TN; active cases 51

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 6 new covid-19 cases on Sunday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,311.

Two cases each were reported in Chengalpattu and Chennai, and a case each was reported in Thoothukudi and Coimbatore. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.2% after 4,479 persons were tested in the past 24 hours. Chengalpattu reported highest TPR with 0.9%.