New covid count 6 in TN; active cases 51

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 6 new covid-19 cases on Sunday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,311.
Two cases each were reported in Chengalpattu and Chennai, and a case each was reported in Thoothukudi and Coimbatore. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.2% after 4,479 persons were tested in the past 24 hours. Chengalpattu reported highest TPR with 0.9%.
TN’s active cases stood at 51 with the highest in Chennai at 12. A total of 8 people recovered. Total recoveries in the State reached 35,56,211. With no more covid-related fatality in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,049.
