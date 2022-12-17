Tirupattur Mill’s season put off due to govt function
TIRUPATTUR: Officials and cane farmers were stumped when the pooja to start crushing cane for the current season in Tirupattur Cooperative Sugar Mill located at Kethandapatti near Tirupattur was postponed on Wednesday.
With the mill already in the doldrums due to poor cane coverage area, which resulted in cane being diverted to other mills in earlier years, farmers attached to the mill were happy when it was announced that the pooja to start cane crushing was scheduled for Wednesday resulting in many turning up to participate in the function.
However, all were taken aback when they learnt that the pooja was postponed without a fresh date being announced, sources revealed. Discreet enquiries revealed that the postponement was due to Jolarpet DMK MLA and Tirupattur DMK district secretary K Devaraji seeking a fresh date as all party men had to make a beeline for Chennai to attend the swearing in ceremony of youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin as Minister.
An official seeking anonymity said, “some farmers were informed about the postponement while others were not, resulting in many turning up at the sugar mill and then returning disappointed.” Asked about the delay due to party men attending the swearing in at Chennai, the official said it was true.
Sources said that the mill planned to crush 1.50 lakh tonnes this year. “The mill was able to source 1.25 lakh tonnes from its own cane area with another 25,000 tonnes being planned to be diverted from the Kallakurichi Cooperative Sugar Mill units I and II.”
“It was originally planned to hold the pooja and start crushing on Wednesday as it was an auspicious day, but due to continued rain, water stagnating inside the campus and machinery also not being readied, it was decided to have the pooja on Wednesday and start crushing on December 19. However, it is not known as to when actually the pooja will be conducted.” sources revealed.
