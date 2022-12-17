TamilNadu

Only 3 districts in TN report new Covid cases

Only 3 districts reported infection cases in the State – Chennai and Chengalpattu had 3 cases each, and Tirunelveli reported 1 case.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 7 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 35,94,305. Only 3 districts reported infection cases in the State – Chennai and Chengalpattu had 3 cases each, and Tirunelveli reported 1 case.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.2% after testing 4,113 samples on December 16. The highest TPR was recorded in Chengalpattu with 0.9%, followed by Kanniyakumari 0.7%, Coimbatore and Dindigul 0.6% percent each, and Chennai 0.3%. As many as 7 patients were discharged across the State on Saturday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,56,203. Death toll remained at 38,049

