Only 3 districts in TN report new Covid cases

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.2% after testing 4,113 samples on December 16. The highest TPR was recorded in Chengalpattu with 0.9%, followed by Kanniyakumari 0.7%, Coimbatore and Dindigul 0.6% percent each, and Chennai 0.3%. As many as 7 patients were discharged across the State on Saturday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,56,203. Death toll remained at 38,049