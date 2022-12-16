Tiger involved in cattle attacks found dead in Gudalur
COIMBATORE: A tiger suspected to have preyed on cattle in Kallancheri village was found dead on Friday. The tiger, which appeared weak, was spotted by a group of farmers attacking a goat, a few days ago.
Then, the fragile tiger retreated into the forest area on sensing human presence. Therefore, the Forest Department personnel arrived and fixed CCTVs to monitor the movement of the carnivore. Meanwhile, the villagers found a tiger dead near their neighbourhood and informed the Forest Department staff on Friday.
It was a female tiger aged around 11 years. A post-mortem was done by veterinarians and samples were sent for a lab analysis to ascertain the reason behind its death. “We suspect the animal to have died of old age. However, the exact reason will be known only on receiving the post-mortem reports. Its carcass has been burnt at the spot,” said an official of the Forest Department.
In another wildlife related development, two kumkis ‘Chinnathambi’ and ‘Ramu’ from Top Slip have been brought to Hasanur in Sathyamangalam on Friday to prevent a wild elephant from venturing out of the forest area to raid crops.
The wild elephant frequently strayed into ‘Arepalayam’ and ‘Ongalvadi’ villages to raid crops and it also camps on the National Highways in Hasanur triggering panic among vehicle riders.
