Govt approves new bus stands to be constructed in 10 urban local bodies

CHENNAI: After the department of Municipal Administration announced that new bus stands will be constructed in certain Corporations and Municipalities, the Director of Municipal Administration has granted the permission for the construction of bus stands under infrastructure and amenities fund as proposed by the department earlier.

The 19th State Infrastructure Amenities Promotion Committee has approved to provide 50 percent of the estimated cost for the construction of new bus stands from Infrastructure and Amenities fund as grant. The director of Municipal Administration has informed that the financial tie-up for the balance amount required for construction of bus stands has been made by dovetailing funds from various other schemes.

In a letter to the officials in the municipal administration department, the secretary said that since bus stands are mostly located in high footfall area, it has been decided to fund the public toilet component by utilising funds under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.

The Director of Municipal Administration has also stated that the estimate cost, concept plan and financial plan has been prepared for 10 urban local bodies. The commensurate cost towards components like compound wall will be met from the 15th finance commission untied grant. The cost for construction of shops will be met out of the amount to be collected by pre-auction of the shops and the works like two wheeler parking shed will be met out by the respective Urban Local Bodies from their own revenue.

The financial tie-up has been made based on the annual income of the urban local bodies, their previous liabilities and expected income etc. The Director of Municipal Administration had requested the Government to accord administrative sanction for the construction of new bus stands in two municipal corporations and eight municipalities with the financial assistance in this manner. Based on the request, government has granted the accord of new bus stands at Tiruppur and Hosur Municipal Corporations; and Guddalur, Ariyalur, Vadalur, Vedaranyam, Melur, Pattukottai, Colachel and Pollachi Municipalities, at a total project of Rs.115.37 crore.

Further, the Director of Municipal Administration is directed to obtain the approval of the respective project sanctioning committees for utilising funds under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0. and Capital Grant Fund (CGF).