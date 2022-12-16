DMK IT wing invites application for state, dist level office bearers

CHENNAI: In a first, the DMK IT wing has invited applications for appointing coordinators and deputy coordinators for district and other states. DMK IT wing secretary TRB Raja, in a notification published in Friday’s edition of DMK mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’, invited interest people to apply for the posts in 72 party districts, Puducherry – Karaikal, Karnataka, Mumbai, Andhra and even far off Andaman among other states.

The notification insisted that the applicants must have compulsorily registered for party membership. The applicants must have had social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram prior to 2021 to qualify for the posts.

People interested in the HR, social media and women’s network of the IT wing could apply through the google form available on the official social media webpage of the IT wing. TRB Raja was understood to have invited applications, emulating the party youth wing secretary cum newly appointed state sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was the first to invite candidates for the youth wing posts helmed by him.

A day before he took over as the state sports minister on December 14, Udhayanidhi posted a notification on his social media page, inviting applications for the aforesaid places. In fact, the party largely used to people appointed by the high command or getting functionaries elected unopposed, felt a breath of fresh air in late 2019, a few months after he took over as the youth wing secretary, introduced the idea of interviewing candidates for youth wing posts.