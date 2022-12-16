Convict attacks escort cop in Vellore for refusing to give phone

VELLORE: A convict, who was brought back to Vellore central jail after attending court at Denkanikotta in Krishnagiri district, attacked the escort constable and stabbed him in the arm for refusing to hand over his cell phone to make a call early on Friday.

Madhappan (25) son of Muniappan of Denkanikotta was involved in various theft and robbery cases in Denkanikotta station limits. He was escorted to Denkanikotta court on Thursday to attend a case and was brought back early on Friday. Just before entering the prison, Madhappan demanded that the escort constable Suresh (30) hand over his mobile phone to make a call to his relatives. Suresh refused. Infuriated Madhappan attacked Suresh with a rod injuring him on the right arm. He was then overpowered by other constables. SP S Rajesh Kannan said Madhappan demanded the phone to talk to his relatives as they had not arranged a lawyer for him. He refused to accept the legal aid as he felt he would lose the case. Bagayam police registered a case while Rajesh Kannan visited Suresh who was admitted to the Vellore GMCH.