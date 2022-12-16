Chennai corporation official under DVAC scanner

CHENNAI: DVAC has registered a case of disproportionate assets against C Mathivanan, former Pallavaram municipal commissioner who is currently working as zonal officer, Chennai corporation.

Mathivannan worked in various corporations from the year 2014 to 2018. It is alleged that during his tenure, he had indulged in corrupt activities and acquired huge amounts of wealth in terms of movable and immovable properties in his name and in the name of his family members. By using his ill gotten money, he had purchased immovable properties in the name of his wife, a homemaker, Sagayamary.

He had properties in Arumbakkam in Chennai, Guduvanchery and Kanchipuram etc.

As per the DVAC FIR, in the beginning of check period – 1, January 2014, the accused official had wealth worth Rs.19.11 lakh. At the end of the check period - 31, December 1018, the value of the asset owned by him and his wife stood at Rs.1.29 crore. After considering the genuine income, possible saving and expenditure, the DVAC has pegged the DA of the officer at Rs.91.88 lakh and slapped a case under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption act.