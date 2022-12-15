TamilNadu

TNPSC exam schedule 2023, Check details here

It has been announced that the Group 2 main examination will be held in February next year and the Group 4 examination will be held in November
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on Thursday released the proposed examination schedule for the year 2023. It has been announced that the examinations will be held to fill the vacant posts in various departments including the Rural Development Department.

