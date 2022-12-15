TNPSC exam schedule 2023, Check details here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on Thursday released the proposed examination schedule for the year 2023. It has been announced that the examinations will be held to fill the vacant posts in various departments including the Rural Development Department.
It has been announced that the Group 2 main examination will be held in February next year and the Group 4 examination will be held in November.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android