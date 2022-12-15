OPS demands to disburse ₹3K as Pongal gift to each ration cardholder

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Thursday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to disburse Rs 3,000 to the ration cardholders ahead of the Pongal festival instead of gift hampers.

The government in the state has been distributing free dhoti and saree along with gifted hampers for the Pongal festival. It has been a practice for a long time by the state government to help the poor to celebrate the festival.

The present government had allocated Rs 1,200 crore to distribute gift hampers, containing 21 items, to each ration cardholder. However, the gift hamper did not reach all cardholder and the quality of the items in the gift hampers were not of good quality. The fund allocates for the purpose wasted, he said.

He continued that instead of distributing the gift hampers, the government should disburse cash prize of Rs 3000 to each cardholders to help the people to celebrate the festival.