ICG arrests six fishermen at sea, seizes three tonnes of kendu leaves

MADURAI: Indian Coast Guard ship Vajra during patrolling apprehended a mechanized boat (IND TN 12 MM 4586) with six fishermen at a distance of about 40 nautical miles from Manappadu sea shore on Wednesday around 8 am, after being charged with smuggling kendu leaves.

After arresting them, three tonnes of kendu leaves used for wrapping beedi were seized. The boat along with six fishermen were brought to Thoothukudi Old Harbour and handed over to the Customs Department on Wednesday evening for further action, a statement said. Those arrested are Godwin of Inigo Nagar, Thoothukudi, Pichaiya and Milton of the same locality, Tarjan of Lourdammalpuram, Ratchagar of Thangachimadam, Ramanathapuram district and King of Keela Vaippar, Thoothukudi, sources said.