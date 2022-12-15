IA&AS officer, surgeon awarded varying jail terms in bribe case in TN

NEW DELHI: A Special CBI court in Tamil Nadu has awarded varying jail terms to an Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS) officer and an assistant surgeon on charges of demanding bribe from a nursing college in the state in 2014, an official said on Thursday.

The court awarded four years rigorous imprisonment to A.Paramasivam (IA&AS), the then Director, AMG-II, in the Office of Director General of Audit, Central Expenditure, with a fine of Rs 10,000.

It awarded three years jail term to Shivram Thilagar, the then Assistant Surgeon, Government Primary Health Centre, Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) besides a fine of Rs 5,000.

The CBI registered this case against the accused on the allegations that Paramasivam had demanded a bribe of Rs five lakh from a complaint for representing a MIOT College of Nursing to settle the deficiencies noticed during the audit and inspection conducted on the records of the said Nursing college.

Paramasivam asked the victim to hand over the bribe amount to Sivaram Thilagar, his brother-in-Law. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed. The Trial Court found the said accused guilty and convicted them.