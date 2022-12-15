AIADMK to conduct campaign against DMK's dynasty politics

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's opposition AIADMK will conduct a state level campaign against the mis-governance of the DMK-led government and the dynasty politics being practiced by the party.

With the swearing in of Udayanidhi Stalin as the Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports in the Stalin cabinet, the AIADMK plans to highlight the dynasty politics of the DMK.

A senior leader of the AIADMK while speaking to IANS said, "The DMK which has been formed as a political party working against disparities and for revolution against inequality has now become a party for the family and by the family."

He said that C.N. Annadurai, the founder of the party, had worked on the ideals and conditions put forward by Dravidian ideologue Thanthai Periyar but later the party turned into one that supports sycophancy and dynasty politics.

He said that the late DMK leader Karunanidhi brought in Stalin as heir apparent and now Stalin has brought in Udayanidhi Stalin. He also cited the arrival of Stalin's elder brother Alagiri (now sidelined), his sister Kanimozhi, cousin Dayanidhi Maran and now Udayanidhi Stalin as a clear indication of the DMK becoming a dynastic party.

The AIADMK, according to party insiders, will conduct a door to door campaign against the dynasty politics of the DMK and the poor performance of the Stalin government. It will say that the party is planning to increase the electricity tariff and highlight the failing law and order situation in the state. The opposition party also wants to bring to the notice of the people the rising prices of essential commodities under DMK rule.

The party has, however, not decided on a specific time frame for the campaign but will launch it within a week across the state.

The AIADMK is on a sticky wicket after internal party squabbles and the expulsion of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and other leaders from the party. The political campaign the party is planning is to lift the morale of the cadres as well as to get a direct feedback from the public about the state government.